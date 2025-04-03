Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Hafnia
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.
Hafnia Stock Performance
HAFN stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.36. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Hafnia Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Hafnia Company Profile
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.
