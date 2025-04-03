HC Wainwright Forecasts Daré Bioscience FY2029 Earnings

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for Daré Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $15.48 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02. The company had revenue of ($0.06) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

