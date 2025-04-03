HC Wainwright Weighs in on Defiance Silver Q3 Earnings

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Defiance Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CVE:DEF opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. Defiance Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.95.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

