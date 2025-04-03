Head to Head Survey: Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) versus Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC)

Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A Sable Offshore N/A -319.58% -39.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Dragon Resource Companies and Sable Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sable Offshore 1 0 5 1 2.86

Sable Offshore has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Sable Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and Sable Offshore”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A

Summary

Sable Offshore beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

