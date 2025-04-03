Head to Head Survey: Rand Worldwide (RWWI) vs. Its Rivals

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $408.11 million $52.43 million 10.53 Rand Worldwide Competitors $2.51 billion $326.31 million -669.19

Rand Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide. Rand Worldwide is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide 15.31% 122.04% 21.50% Rand Worldwide Competitors -71.61% -38.00% -6.78%

Dividends

This table compares Rand Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rand Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rand Worldwide pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 53.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rand Worldwide is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide’s competitors have a beta of 0.44, suggesting that their average share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rand Worldwide beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

