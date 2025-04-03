Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 7,142 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 59,516.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $120.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

