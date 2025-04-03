Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after buying an additional 18,313,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $151,764,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $139,206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,325.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total value of $3,646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,625.74. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,134,500 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $312.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $227.75 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

