Headlands Technologies LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 231.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

