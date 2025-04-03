Headlands Technologies LLC Has $879,000 Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,044,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 499,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 107,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

AGIO opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

