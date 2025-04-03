Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 5,576 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 178.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. Singular Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on APOG

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.