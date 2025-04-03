Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,795,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

S&P Global stock opened at $514.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

