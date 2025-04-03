Helix Partners Management LP Makes New Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Helix Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,646,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. Community Health Systems makes up 0.9% of Helix Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of CYH opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

