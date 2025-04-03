HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Haleon by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,835 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 161,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Haleon by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,193,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $39,628,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.