HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

