HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.7 %

Sanofi stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

