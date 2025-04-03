HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

