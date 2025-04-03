Honda Motor FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Zacks Research

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honda Motor in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HMC. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $37.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 27.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

