Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

