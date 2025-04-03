Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 3637827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 309,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

