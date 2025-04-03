Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – April 3rd

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Keurig Dr Pepper, Wynn Resorts, and Ecolab are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that operate hotels, resorts, and other lodging-related properties, which are traded on public markets. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as tourism trends, economic cycles, and regional travel demands, often making them a reflection of the broader hospitality industry’s performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $185.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,504.28. The company had a trading volume of 192,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,774.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,750.13. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,958,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,066,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of MAR traded down $14.58 on Thursday, reaching $227.98. 1,835,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,733. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.83. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.76. 1,871,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $193.86 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.50. 7,175,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,643,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $7.36 on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 3,015,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.77. The stock had a trading volume of 796,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $217.05 and a 12 month high of $273.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.26.

