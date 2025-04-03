Huber Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARE opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

