Huber Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,121,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 172,966 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $432,709.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,959,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,352,080. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,487.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,120.72. This represents a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

