Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Huber Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

