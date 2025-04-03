Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,009.60. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

