Huntington National Bank Has $12.92 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $65.04 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

