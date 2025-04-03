Huntington National Bank Has $3.95 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 761.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

CARR opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

