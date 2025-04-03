Huntington National Bank Sells 26,219 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,895,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,182,000 after buying an additional 3,506,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,553 shares of company stock worth $4,513,064. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

EW opened at $72.09 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

