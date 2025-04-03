ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,362,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,101 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $41,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 373,407 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,898,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,850,000 after purchasing an additional 626,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $5.76 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0403 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

