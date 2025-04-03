IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.72 and last traded at $120.22, with a volume of 112032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in IDACORP by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.