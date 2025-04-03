IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $426.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $548.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

