iExec RLC Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $88.74 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $88.74 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00004365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00026303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003217 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

