Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Latash Investments LLC

Latash Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 0.8% of Latash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Latash Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $252.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.30.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

