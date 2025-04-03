Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Update

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Southport Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immuneering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immuneering by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 46,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,985. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

