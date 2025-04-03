IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 163802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

