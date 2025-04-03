Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

