Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,403 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,403 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,491,892.73. This represents a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYC stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 334.85%.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.