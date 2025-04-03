Insider Buying: First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Purchases £25,000.02 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Scotting purchased 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £25,000.02 ($32,463.34).

First Tin Stock Performance

1SN opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.81. The company has a market cap of £19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.41. First Tin Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About First Tin

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

