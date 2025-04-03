Insider Buying: Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) Insider Purchases 1,312 Shares of Stock

Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMGGet Free Report) insider Mark Barnaba bought 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$16.18 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,222.91 ($13,264.32).

Fortescue Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Fortescue’s payout ratio is 71.38%.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

