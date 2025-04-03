Insider Buying: Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Louise George purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($94,143.62).

Louise George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Louise George bought 100,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148,000 ($192,182.83).

Franchise Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 140 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £270.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.82. Franchise Brands plc has a one year low of GBX 131 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

Franchise Brands ( LON:FRAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Franchise Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Franchise Brands plc will post 11.3266098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

