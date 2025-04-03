Insider Buying: Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Insider Acquires 17,332 Shares of Stock

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 17,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,052.56 ($13,053.58).
Northern 2 VCT Price Performance
Shares of NTV stock remained flat at GBX 53.50 ($0.69) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.83. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a market cap of £118.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.22.
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
