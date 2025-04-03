Insider Buying: Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Insider Acquires 17,332 Shares of Stock

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 17,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,052.56 ($13,053.58).

Northern 2 VCT Price Performance

Shares of NTV stock remained flat at GBX 53.50 ($0.69) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.83. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a market cap of £118.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

