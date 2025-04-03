Insider Buying: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is -168.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,592 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 862.5% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,989,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2,648.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 304,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,155,000 after buying an additional 286,974 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

