Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total transaction of $258,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,993 shares in the company, valued at $47,945,309.13. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total transaction of $273,210.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $259,042.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total transaction of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total value of $282,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $251,874.00.

GWRE stock opened at $192.68 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.22, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

