Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Sells 35,677 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 35,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $921,536.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,640.91. The trade was a 14.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 711,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

