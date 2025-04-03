Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CFO Sells 3,350 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,350 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $13,902.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,112. This trade represents a 20.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,392. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $341.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 962.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,904,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,939,000 after buying an additional 6,254,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 903,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,559,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 653,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

