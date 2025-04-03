Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CEO Sells 886 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $163,972.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,302,339.06. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $161,553.24.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,307. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.55. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.