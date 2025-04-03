Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CFO Sells 5,280 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CFO Yajing Chen sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $189,499.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,154.19. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,741. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.
