Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,381 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.