Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $22.34. 21,676,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 74,413,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

