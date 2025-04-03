Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,465.0 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

