International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,201,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in International Paper by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 577,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,327,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

